It may be too cold to take a dip, but the waterfront views you’ll find at the Deauville Inn in Strathmere make for a gorgeous and romantic setting no matter what time of year it is. And Chef T.J. Ricciardi’s V-Day menu is an absolute delight, offering such tasty starters as lobster bisque or a super Valentine’s-y rose petal salad made with edible flowers; grilled salmon, mushroom escalope and a braised Wagyu short rib highlight the second course, with an almond cheesecake sealing the meal on a decadently sweet note. The three-course dinner is $75 per person. A sub menu of “Libations for Lovers” features fun cocktails such as Cupid’s G&T, a twist on the classic gin & tonic, this time made with Hendrick’s Gin, Fever Tree tonic, fresh lime and strawberry syrup. Deauville Inn is located at 201 Willard Road, Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com

