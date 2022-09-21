Deals found for WiFi plug, drill and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My son has insisted I need a WiFi plug? I have terrible internet. — Joan Koskowski

Dear Joan: Wow, so do I! I have no idea how they work, but Home Depot has them on sale this week a Defiant 15-amp, 120-volt Smart Hubspace WiFi plug with one outlet for $12.97. It states setup takes less than a minute. Yeah, right!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi. Need a new cordless drill with a battery — cheap. — Anthony DiPasquale

Dear Anthony: Harbor Freight has an 18-volt, cordless 3.8-inch drill/driver kit on sale for $29.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy 3XL leggings for my aunt. — Jacob the Nephew

Dear Jacob: Family Dollar this week has plus-size Capri leggings for $12. Try your closest Aldi's. They usually have them for about $10.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Cacique chorizo 9-ounce package: $1.50.

Center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.

Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: Buy one, get one free.

Pork tenderloins: $3.99 per pound.

Nathan's Famous beef franks: Buy one, get one free.

Strip steak: $7.99 per pound.

Hillshire Farm smoked sausage or beef sausage ropes: Buy one, get one free.

Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.99.

Lucerne 6- to 8-ounce shredded cheese: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Chobani original or less sugar Greek yogurt: 19 cents. Limit 2.*

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Red or green seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Golden pineapple: $1.29. Limit one.*

Healthy Choice Power Bowls, Simply Steamers or Marie Callendar's 15-ounce pot pie: $2.99 each. Limit five.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.

Celeste pizza for one: 88 cents.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Annie's Mac & Cheese: Eight for $8. Must buy eight.

Botticelli pasta sauce: half price.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Atlantic salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

Jumbo dungeness crab clusters: $14.99 per pound.

McCormick spices or extracts: 25% off.

Wishbone 8-ounce salad dressings: 99 cents.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Bowl & Basket 36-pack K-cups: $8.99. Limit one.*

Arm & Hammer 50-ounce 2X laundry detergent: $1.99. Limit four.*

Scott mega roll 6-pack paper towels: $4.99. Limit one.*

Cottonelle 6-pack Mega Roll: $4.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Home Decorators collection of Carrara polished 12-by-24-inch floor porcelain is $36.64 per case at Home Depot.

Premium 2 cubic feet of mulch in brown, black or red is on sale at Lowe's for $3.98.

Pet bed 30-by-40 inches regularly $39.99 on sale for $19.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Starbucks 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack K-cups and/or Taster's Choice 7-ounce instant coffee are $7.99 at Rite Aid.

Get CVS, Nature's Bounty or Nature Made vitamins buy one, get one free at CVS.

Pampers or Ninjamas jumbo pack diapers are two for $20 at Walgreens. Earn $5 Walgreens cash if you buy three.

Curtain and drape buyout at Boscov's on Wednesday. Get 63- to 84-inch length drapes for $9.99. Woodwick candles are 20% off.

Get 20% off all 12-packs of can soda at Target. Games, puzzles and activity sets are buy one, get one free.