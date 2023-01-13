Dead humpback whale washes up on Brigantine beach

BRIGANTINE — A dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in the city this morning, Mayor Vince Sera said.

The 20-foot long whale was found a little over a mile from the seawall in the north end of the city.

#BREAKING Another whale has washed up on the Jersey Shore, this time in Brigantine. It’s a little past the Sea Wall at the north end. @ACPressHuba @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/2lS110zG9e — Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) January 13, 2023

This is the seventh dead whale to wash up on beaches in New York and New Jersey since Dec. 12.

On Saturday a 30-foot (9-meter) humpback whale washed ashore Saturday in Atlantic City.

Another young humpback whale washed up a few blocks away on Dec. 23, and a third 30-foot-long (9-meter) humpback was found on a beach in Strathmere, New Jersey on Dec. 10.

An infant sperm whale, 12 feet (3.6 meters) long, was found dead on the beach in Keansburg, New Jersey on Dec. 5; a 31-foot-long (9.4 meters) humpback was found dead on Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, New York on Dec. 6; and a 30-foot (9-meter) sperm whale was found on New York’s Rockaway Beach on Dec. 12.

Earlier this week, environmentalists and opponents of offshore wind power called for a federal probe into a spate of whale deaths in New Jersey and New York.

Two environmental groups wrote President Joe Biden requesting a probe of the deaths of six whales that washed ashore over the last 33 days in areas being prepared for large-scale offshore wind farms.

