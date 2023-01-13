 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
developing top story

Dead humpback whale washes up on Brigantine beach

BRIGANTINE — A dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in the city this morning, Mayor Vince Sera said. 

The 20-foot long whale was found a little over a mile from the seawall in the north end of the city. 

This is the seventh dead whale to wash up on beaches in New York and New Jersey since Dec. 12. 

On Saturday a 30-foot (9-meter) humpback whale washed ashore Saturday in Atlantic City. 

Another young humpback whale washed up a few blocks away on Dec. 23, and a third 30-foot-long (9-meter) humpback was found on a beach in Strathmere, New Jersey on Dec. 10.

An infant sperm whale, 12 feet (3.6 meters) long, was found dead on the beach in Keansburg, New Jersey on Dec. 5; a 31-foot-long (9.4 meters) humpback was found dead on Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, New York on Dec. 6; and a 30-foot (9-meter) sperm whale was found on New York’s Rockaway Beach on Dec. 12.

Earlier this week, environmentalists and opponents of offshore wind power called for a federal probe into a spate of whale deaths in New Jersey and New York. 

Two environmental groups  wrote President Joe Biden requesting a probe of the deaths of six whales that washed ashore over the last 33 days in areas being prepared for large-scale offshore wind farms. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

