 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Days of coastal flooding likely from pair of NJ storms
0 comments

Days of coastal flooding likely from pair of NJ storms

The combination of the early week nor'easter and another late week storm will rise tides into flood stage for three, four or five days. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes a look into it, showing what the difference between minor and moderate flood stage means for you.

The combination of the early week nor'easter and another late week storm will rise tides into flood stage for three, four or five days. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes a look into it, showing what the difference between minor and moderate flood stage means for you.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News