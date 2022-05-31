South Jersey has plenty of places to visit that will appeal to families, couples or just individuals who want to get out this summer and see what the area has to offer. Take a day to explore these thrilling, relaxing, historic or ever-changing sites.

COLD SPRING VILLAGE

Just minutes from downtown Cape May, Historic Cold Spring Village is a blast from the past that spans over 30 acres. Featuring a brewery, a country store, walking tours and events, this historic space is fun and educational for the whole family.

Annie Salvatore and her husband, Dr. Joe Salvatore, founded the village in 1973 when they acquired the Cold Spring Grange, which had been built in 1912 as a civil, commercial and cultural center for the then-rural community.

The grange continued that use until about 1970. It later became a centerpiece for a collection of historic buildings on a 30-acre site. Over eight years, the Salvatores collected buildings from the 18th and 19th century and moved them to the property. The oldest was built around 1690.

Within and among those buildings in the Cold Spring section of Lower Township, the Salvatores created a living history museum, representing historic crafts and daily life in Cape May County from the early 1800s. That includes educational reenactors in costume and an eight-acre farm with animals and 27 restored structures.

Walking tours were also part of the pandemic response, emphasizing the outdoor, with visits inside some of the buildings, including the Marshallville School, built in 1850, the Dennisville Inn, built in 1836 and the oldest structure in Cape May County, the Coxe Hall Cottage, built in 1691.

Village grounds are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to for exploration at your own pace. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for children age 3 to 12 and free for children under 3 and active duty military. There's a 10% discount on admission for military veterans.

For more information, call 609-898-2300 or visit hcsv.org/2022-events-list/plan-your-event.

BATSTO VILLAGE

For an authentic take on experiencing history in this modern day era, Batsto Village in Hammonton offers the perfect place to reminisce on what life was like centuries ago.

Featuring a museum and tours of ancient homes and items, it is ideal day trip for all, but especially those with a love for history.

Founded in 1766 and located in Wharton State Forest, Batsto Village is listed on the state and national register of historic places. The village is owned by the state and includes the Batsto Mansion, a sawmill, ice and milk houses, a blacksmith and wheelwright shop, and a general store. The Batsto Post Office, established in 1852, still processes mail with a postmark having no zip code.

But history lovers are not the only ones who can appreciate the area. Nestled in the woods near the Mullica River, the tiny village of Batsto is a quiet site for nature lovers and photographers as well. With plenty of hiking trails and a lake, the appeal of the area is something everyone can enjoy.

For more information, call 609-561-0024 or visit batstovillage.org.

STORYBOOK LAND

For generations, Storybook Land has been a center for magic and wonder for the little ones in the family (and the older ones too). The mid-sized children’s theme park is perfect for families with energy. The dozens of rides, attractions, and food will make it a day to remember.

It offers pint-sized versions of amusement park classics like Bubbles the Coaster, the Whirly Bug ferris wheel and the Tick Tock Clock Drop. On summer days, cool off in the misters, sprayers and water fun at Storybook Seaport. This magical park is open seven days a week and a one-price admission includes unlimited rides with access to all attractions. Home-packed picnic lunches are allowed, but food is available for purchase.

Storybook Land summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to June 30 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 to Sept. 5, open Wednesday to Monday. Admission is $30.95 for adults and children, $27.95 for seniors, $26.95 for military first responders and free for children under age 2.

The park is located at 6415 E Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-641-7847 or visit storybookland.com.

HISTORIC SMITHVILLE AND VILLAGE GREEN

Walking the cobbled pavements in Smithville you might just feel as if you’ve stepped into a Charles Dickens novel.

The retail village offers more than 60 one-a-kind shops that offer everything from women’s clothes and kids’ games to jewelry and treats for your four-legged friends.

For some fun, hit the paddle boats and get a different view of the village floating on Lake Meon. Children will find their joy taking a ride of the carousel or the train.

While individual shops may be open later, The Village Greene Shoppe summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Restaurants are open past 9 p.m.

Historic Smithville Village Green is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road.

For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.

WASHINGTON STREET MALL

Few places in America rival the charm of Cape May. Spend a day appreciating the countless Victorian homes, take a trolley ride, take advantage of the dining options, a visit to the Washington Street Mall completes the experience. More than 80 unique mom and pop stores flank three blocks in this pedestrian mall in the heart of Cape May.

For more shopping, head to Carpenter’s Lane and Carpenter’s Square Mall, which is right behind the Washington Street Mall. Grab a latte at the Magic Brain coffee shop. Or buy a painting at Soma Gallery.

Wander farther to Beach Avenue and you’ll see an eclectic mix of T-shirt, surf and gift shops, as well as more restaurants.

Go to HeartofCapeMay.com for more information on shops, restaurants and events.

LOCAL ZOOS

Zoos are a place to not only get to know some local and exotic animals, but also experience a bit of excitement and joy.

Cohanzick Zoo — 45 Mayor Aitken Drive, Bridgeton

New Jersey’s first zoo, opened in 1934, is located within the 1,100-acre Bridgeton City Park. Stroll through the see more than 100 individual animals — 47 different species housed in 25 separate exhibits.

After spending a bit of time with the animals, enjoy the other activities in the area including everything from walking trails and picnic areas to playing fields, basketball courts. Even cool off on a hot day at the 7,500 square foot Splash Park next to the zoo.

The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and free of charge. Splash Park open sessions are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is $4 per person, cash only.

For more information, call 856-453-1658.

Cape May County Park and Zoo — 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House

The Cape May County Zoo is a must visit on a beautiful sunny day when the whole family wants a sense of enrichment.

This beautiful zoo is home to more than 500 animals representing 250 species. Visit the African Savannah, 57 acres of lions, giraffes, zebras, tigers, antelopes and ostriches, the Reptile House and the World of Birds. Adjacent to the zoo is a park that includes picnic areas, fishing ponds, tennis courts, athletic fields and playgrounds. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.

Popcorn Park Zoo — 1 Humane Way, Forked River

This 7-acre zoo is run by the Associated Humane Societies. It provides a most welcome refuge for animals that are elderly, sick, abandoned, abused or injured, and can no longer survive in the wild. Among the residents are cougars, bobcats, a camel, emus, peacocks and monkeys. Farm animals such as horses, donkeys, steer, sheep, rabbits, pigs and goats also make the zoo their home.

The zoo is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with admission into the park stopping at 4:15 pm.

Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors age 62 and older and children age 3 to 11 and free for children under 3 and members of the military.

For more information, call 609-693-1900 or visit ahscares.org