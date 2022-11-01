Dawn of the elusive election eclipse: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day in America will begin with a total eclipse of the moon.

That’s a coincidence that has never previously happened. This eclipse is also predicted to be an unusually long, dark and red one, with the dim planet Uranus at its best right beside the eclipsed moon.

All of that is exciting but best seen from the western U.S. and only partly, elusively seen from New Jersey due to the coming of brightening morning twilight and sunrise.

Let’s preview the stages of the eclipse and discuss the series of marvelous pairings of moon with bright planets and stars that stretches across the next two weeks.

The mechanics of moon eclipse magic. One of the great beauties of eclipses is the perfect precision acted out by the movements and alignments of vast worlds in space. In a lunar eclipse, there is a lineup of sun-earth-moon in which the earth’s shadow is cast about a quarter-million miles onto the moon. This arrangement can happen only at full noon, but most months the line isn’t quite straight so the moon passes a little north or south of Earth’s shadow. Like most shadows, the earth’s shadow consists of an outer, less dark part called the “penumbra” and an inner, much darker part called the “umbra.”

In a total lunar eclipse, the moon first enters the penumbra, causing a slight shade on the moon’s left side. Then the moon starts to enter the umbra, producing a much darker bite out of the moon’s left. When the moon is first entirely within the umbra, we call this the start of the total stage of the eclipse.

Timetable for the elusive election eclipse. At 3:02 a.m. Nov. 8, the moon enters the penumbra. But the moon will not be deep enough inside the penumbra to detect it as even a slight darkening on the moon’s left until about 3:30 a.m. or later.

At 4:09 a.m., the left edge of the moon first enters the umbra, and very soon after even the naked eye can see the black bite. This marks the start of the partial eclipse.

As we progress to 4:30 a.m. and after, the curved edge of the Earth’s shadow is direct visual proof that the earth is round.

As we near 5 a.m., enough of the moon’s bright part is covered for color to begin showing in the umbral shadow — and for hundreds more stars to start appearing in the greatly darkened sky.

At 5:04 a.m. here in New Jersey, the very start of what we call “astronomical twilight” begins to brighten the east, while the moon starts getting low in the west.

Precisely at 5:16 a.m. EST, the moon goes totally within the umbra, marking the start of the total eclipse. That is the time to enjoy the probably quite red color and intensity of the moon — before the moon fades in the ever-brightening dawn sky. The start of “nautical twilight” for New Jersey that day is 5:35 a.m.

And 5:59 a.m. is the middle and maximum of this long total eclipse of 1 hour and 25 minutes duration of totality. But by this time in New Jersey, the moon is probably lost from view in the bright dawn sky.

Sunrise in the middle of South Jersey this day is 6:36 a.m. The total stage of the eclipse ends 6:41:36 a.m. Moonset is 6:42:24 a.m.

Bridge of the close moon pairings. It begins tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 1): The more-than-half-lit moon shines fairly near to the lower left of Saturn. On Friday (Nov. 4), the moon is quite close below the brilliant planet Jupiter. On late evenings or dawns, the moons of Nov. 9 and 10 are near the Pleiades (Seven Sisters cluster, best seen in bright moonlight with binoculars) and Aldebaran (bright and orange eye-star of Taurus the Bull). But best of all, at dawn on Friday, Nov. 11, the moon and blazing, pumpkin-colored Mars are very close together and crowded precisely between the stars that mark the tips of the horns of Taurus the Bell.