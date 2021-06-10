 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Lilienfeld
0 comments

David Lilienfeld

  • 0

Community/school activities Runs own community service project, “David’s Digital Donations,” through which he refurbishes old laptops and computers for those in need.

Post-high school plans Cornell University to study computer science.

Career goals Software or AI engineer

How does your dedication as a student translate into your life outside of school?I really want to put a lot of effort into each of the things that I do. That’s just a really important trait to have, to be driven. ... Even in my sports, I really find its important that I push myself and ... I try to be better than everyone else because I want to be either at the same level or above people — not so it makes it easier for me, but so I have a much better experience.

Why did you start David’s Digital Donations and how do you hope to continue that sort of service into the future?I started David’s Digital Donations back in sixth grade (as a Bar Mitzvah project). I didn’t want to just give money out to people. I didn’t think there was enough character involved in that. And I also wanted to do something that really fit my interest and helped people.

(He collected computers from people and financial donations and was able to restore 12 computers for others.)

It was around that time I noticed that not everybody lives like me, not everybody has the kind of privileges that I have. Even just going in with that kind of mindset, it really broadened my view even more. That drove me a lot.

(After a lull, David restarted the project in 2020 and is working with Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to donate computers.)

How has your faith played a role in developing you into the person you are today?I find faith has a very strong connection with the building of my original principles and my values, and a lot of that has to do with service. To feel like myself, I need to do things for others.

Why is it important that young people become leaders in their community?As kids get older, we’re eventually going to become the leaders of the entire world,” David said. “A lot of times us kids can make the most change, especially amongst other kids.

— Claire Lowe

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey
Dining

Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey

When the pandemic struck last year, Marco Rendon was just coming out of a restaurant partnership with his brother-in-law in Hammonton that didn’t quite work out. But when he found himself stuck at home with the immediate future of the restaurant scene looking bleak - to say the least - he didn’t just sit on his couch feeling sorry for himself.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News