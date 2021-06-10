David Lilienfeld

How does your dedication as a student translate into your life outside of school?I really want to put a lot of effort into each of the things that I do. That’s just a really important trait to have, to be driven. ... Even in my sports, I really find its important that I push myself and ... I try to be better than everyone else because I want to be either at the same level or above people — not so it makes it easier for me, but so I have a much better experience.