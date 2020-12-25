Dave Dombrowski sees similarities in Phillies to the Boston team he inherited in 2015

“It didn’t take a keen eye to see that Mookie Betts was going to be a good player or that Jackie Bradley Jr. was going to be a good player or that Xander Bogaerts was going to be a good player.”

Add in the fact that Betts and Bogaerts were only 22 years old and it was hard to imagine someone inheriting a more attractive last-place club.

“Then we saw young players step in and continue to grow,” Dombrowski said.

“You saw a guy like Andrew Benintendi step in and do very well for us. Rafael Devers continued to develop and step in for us. Eduardo Rodriguez on the pitching staff was very important for us. He had some ups and downs in the beginning, but he turned into a quality big-league pitcher.”

When the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 after setting a franchise record with 108 regular-season victories, Betts, Bogaerts, Benintendi, Devers, Bradley Jr. and Rodriguez were all among the team’s top 10 players and they were paid a combined $27.2 million, which is $300,000 less than the Phillies will pay Bryce Harper in each of the next eight seasons.

The Phillies’ situation does not come close to that, but Dombrowski’s first impression of the roster he has inherited is not all doom and gloom either.