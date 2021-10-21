 Skip to main content
DAUD M. PANAH
DAUD M. PANAH

Party: Independent

Age: 58

Atlantic City Mayoral candidate Daud M. Panah, running as an independent. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

Issues facing Atlantic City: Corruption is the number one issue facing the city. Eliminate waste in the city budget; improve the public's access to government; make the city more business friendly.

Political message: This beautiful city has endless potential. However, during my time living here, I’ve seen it wasted again and again by incompetent leadership in the city. I have waited far too long to see improvements made to the quality of life here as well as the economic situation.

Related to this story

Most Popular

