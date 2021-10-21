DAUD M. PANAH

Party: Independent
Age: 58
Issues facing Atlantic City: Corruption is the number one issue facing the city. Eliminate waste in the city budget; improve the public's access to government; make the city more business friendly.
Political message: This beautiful city has endless potential. However, during my time living here, I’ve seen it wasted again and again by incompetent leadership in the city. I have waited far too long to see improvements made to the quality of life here as well as the economic situation.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
