DARRELL EDMONDS

Darrell Edmonds, 41, of Mays Landing, is a 2002 graduate of the University of Delaware and former captain of the Blue Hen football team under legendary coach Tubby Raymond. He holds a master's degree from Eastern University in nonprofit management. Edmonds has spent the past two decades serving children and families as a nonprofit founder, grant administrator and board member. He’s been awarded the Starting Bloc Fellowship for social innovation. Currently he works for Give Something Back as executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Region and national director of mentoring. Give Something Back is a national scholarship and mentoring program that works with marginalized youth to prepare them for college starting in the ninth grade. All students who meet the requirements of the program receive full tuition, room and board scholarships to college. Give Something Back covers seven states and has served more than 1,275 scholars. In 2013, Edmonds founded the Friday Is Tie Day mentoring program. The program includes young men of color from high schools across South Jersey. In 2017, he was named to the board of the Forman S. Acton Educational Foundation. The foundation provides college readiness, 529 college savings accounts and scholarships to students in the Salem City School District. This $35 million effort is designed to increase college access and completion to all students in the district.