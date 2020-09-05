Eagles Football

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who the team acquired from the Detroit Lions in the offseason, reacts during Thursday’s practice in Philadelphia. ‘I feel like with him, he’s going to help you after the play ... he’s going to coach you up on what you could have done better,’ rookie wide receiver Quez Watkins said of the veteran corner.

Slay, 29, is one of the NFL’s top defensive backs. He picked off 19 passes in seven years with the Detroit Lions, including eight in 2017. The Eagles traded a third and fifth round draft pick to the Lions for Slay in March. Slay then signed a contract extension that could keep him with the Eagles through 2023.

Slay is a talented enough cornerback to cover the other team’s top receiver no matter where he lines up. The Eagles haven’t played that way the past few season, primarily because they didn’t have a cornerback talented enough to do it.

“I’m very comfortable with that,” he said. “Whatever they need me to do to make the defense better, I’m going to do.”

