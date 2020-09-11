Eagles Football

DARIUS SLAY

Slay, who is one of the NFL’s top defensive backs, makes is Eagles debut. He picked off 19 passes in seven years with the Detroit Lions, including eight in 2017. The Eagles traded a third and fifth round draft pick to the Lions for Slay in March. Slay then signed a contract extension that could keep him with the Eagles through 2023.

Slay is a talented enough cornerback to cover the other team’s top receiver no matter where he lines up. He could be matched up against Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught 10 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia last season.

“The guys have been doing a great job helping me learn the defense the best way they can and I am fitting right in," Slay said. "It's kind of basic as in, line up in front of the guy you're in front of and compete and that's what football is all about – just line up in front of a guy and dominate the guy."

