Stockton University men’s lacrosse player Dante Poli broke the Ospreys' career assists record on the first goal of a 22-9 win over Marymount University on Saturday in Galloway Township.

Stockton’s Hayden Smallwood, an Ocean City High School graduate, scored the first goal 1 minute, 57 seconds into the game, and Poli recorded his 138th career assist. That broke the mark of 137 set by Rory McPeek (1997-2000). Poli had four assists on the day and now has 141.

Luc Swedlund led Stockton (5-1) with five goals, and Poli scored four. Smallwood, Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) and Robbie O’Brien each added two goals. Scoring one goal apiece were Brendan Scanlon, Aidan Shandley, Nick Grande, Sean Haddock, Ryan Anderson, Ethan Fought and Daniel Amores.

Stockton led 6-2 after the first quarter and 12-5 at halftime. Ospreys goalie Colin Bernstein played three quarters and had five saves. Eric Lindskog had five stops in the fourth quarter.

Jack Williams and Gavin Taylorson both scored twice for Marymount (3-3).

Women’s indoor track and field: Stockton senior Shahyan Abraham finished 19th in the women’s weight throw Friday at the NCAA Division III Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Abraham had a best throw of 15.35 meters.

The best distance came on her first of three throws. Her second toss was 14.42 meters, the third 15.33 meters.

It was her first time competing at the NCAA Championships, and it was the finish to an outstanding season. Abraham was selected the Metro Region Field Athlete of the Year and earned All-Region honors in the weight throw and shot put from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. She was the first Osprey, male or female, to be chosen regional Athlete of the Year.

Abraham was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Outstanding Field Athlete and was NJAC First Team in the weight throw and shot put after winning both events at the Conference Championships. Her weight throw of 17.59 meters was both a school record and a meet record. Abraham also set a school record of 13.29 meters in the shot put at the NJAC meet.

She was chosen the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week four times during the season. She had three wins apiece in the weight throw and shot put in a total of eight meets. In February, Abraham was chosen as Stockton's honoree for NJAIAW Woman of the Year.