Daniel Russo
Daniel Russo

Daniel Russo

Daniel Russo

Vineland

The freshman quarterback threw for 108 yards and a TD and ran for 52 yards and a score to propel the Fighting Clan to a 20-14 win over Lenape. Russo completed 12 of 22 passes. Vineland (1-2) plays at Hammonton (1-2) 6 p.m. Friday.

