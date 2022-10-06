 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Nunan

Daniel Nunan, an Ocean City High School graduate and Los Angeles Angels prospect, was released by the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers after three years in the minors.

High school: Ocean City

Organization: Free agent

Who he played for: Inland Empire 66ers (A)

Minor league stats: 20 games, 0-0, 3.51 ERA, 33 1/3 innings, 29 strikeouts

Just the facts: The 22-year-old lefty was released in August after just three seasons in the Los Angeles Angels' system. L.A. selected him in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. He is 2-2 with a 4.43 ERA in his minor league career.

