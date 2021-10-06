Daniel Nunan

Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Pitcher
Years: 2
2021 stats: Nine games (one start), 1-1, 4.50 ERA, 14 innings, 21 strikeouts with rookie league ACL Angels.
Career stats: 16 games (three starts), 2-2, 5.40 ERA, 31 2/3 innings, 46 strikeouts.
High school: Ocean City
Just the facts: He was selected in the 12th round (361 overall) in the 2018 draft by the Angels.
