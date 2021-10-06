 Skip to main content
Daniel Nunan
Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels

Position: Pitcher

Years: 2

2021 stats: Nine games (one start), 1-1, 4.50 ERA, 14 innings, 21 strikeouts with rookie league ACL Angels.

Career stats: 16 games (three starts), 2-2, 5.40 ERA, 31 2/3 innings, 46 strikeouts.

High school: Ocean City

Just the facts: He was selected in the 12th round (361 overall) in the 2018 draft by the Angels.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

