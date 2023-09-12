Despite the nice weather (more on that later), dreams of a September swim in the ocean will need to be put to rest until next week. Surf heights, or the height of breaking waves near shore, will be three to four feet Thursday but then build to between four and six feet Friday through Sunday. They'll then diminish quickly early next week.

This is dangerous, even for experienced swimmers.

The waves will not only be high but powerful. Wave periods, or the amount of time it takes two waves to pass a point, also are a proxy for how strong the waves will be. Anything 10 or more seconds is strong, 15 is extremely strong.

Wave periods will be between 13 and 16 seconds through Sunday. We'll still stay above 10 seconds into early next week.

This will create deadly rip currents. Lee will push even warmer water from the Gulf Stream our way, making it very tempting to take a dip in the warm ocean. However, with barely any lifeguards during the week, don't do it. When there are lifeguards, scan the ocean for 30 seconds to get a feel for the landscape.