Damon Mitchell

QB/DB

Mitchell led the Pirates to the 2012 South Jersey Group II final. He threw for 22 touchdowns and ran for 21 scores as a senior. He also rushed for 1,027 yards and threw for 2,025 yards as a senior. Mitchell went on to play at Arkansas and Rutgers.

