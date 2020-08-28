QB/DB
Mitchell led the Pirates to the 2012 South Jersey Group II final. He threw for 22 touchdowns and ran for 21 scores as a senior. He also rushed for 1,027 yards and threw for 2,025 yards as a senior. Mitchell went on to play at Arkansas and Rutgers.
