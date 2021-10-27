 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damaging winds, steady rain, close look at Friday's storm
0 comments

Damaging winds, steady rain, close look at Friday's storm

Yet another storm will cap off the week on Friday. This time, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says coastal flooding and then wind are his biggest concerns over the rain. This is a Friday specific look at the forecast.

Yet another storm will cap off the week on Friday. This time, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says coastal flooding and then wind are his biggest concerns over the rain. This is a Friday specific look at the forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News