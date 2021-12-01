Dakota Hitchner has career day off the bench, earns weekly honor: College notebook

Dakota Hitchner’s career game off the bench helped lead the Cairn University women’s basketball team to victory and earned her a conference award.
Normally a starter, the senior guard scored a career-high 33 off the bench in a 71-63 win over Cedar Crest. The Atlantic Christian School graduate from Upper Township also had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 71-60 loss to Wilson.
On Monday, Hitchner was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
At Atlantic Christian, Hitchner scored 2,327 points and had 551 assists and 514 rebounds. At Cairn, she’d scored 872 points through Saturday.
Kylee Watson (Mainland) had five points and seven rebounds in Oregon’s 71-62 loss to South Florida.
Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) had two points, a rebound and a steal in Penn’s 66-63 loss to Villanova. She had six points and three rebounds in a 73-68 loss to Memphis.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had eight points and seven rebounds in D’Youville’s 64-57 loss to Bryant & Stratton.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 11 points and seven rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 78-69 loss to Shippensburg. She had 15 points and eight rebounds in a 64-62 loss to Bowie State.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in Saint Anselm’s 72-64 loss to Southern New Hampshire. She scored 16 and added three rebounds and two steals in a 64-61 loss to Holy Family.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 11 and grabbed 15 rebounds in Albright’s 58-42 loss to Messiah.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 13 and added seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in Delaware Valley’s 85-57 win over Penn State-Abington.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 18, grabbed 10 rebounds and added three assists in Kean’s 69-61 win over Montclair State.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had five points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal in Muhlenberg’s 79-35 win over Bryn Mawr.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Ramapo’s 64-62 loss to William Paterson.
Savana Holt (Ocean City) had four steals and two points in Rowan’s 70-68 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Mikayla Nicolini (Southern Regional) had three points, four rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 87-42 win over Pittsburgh-Bradford.
Men’s basketball
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had three points and five rebounds in Hampton’s 58-52 loss to South Florida.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block in St. Bonaventure’s 90-80 loss to Northern Iowa.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored 17 and grabbed two rebounds in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 93-80 loss to Cornell. He had five points and five rebounds in a 79-68 win over Lehigh.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, three rebounds and two steals in Temple’s 75-74 win over Delaware.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) grabbed 12 rebounds and added seven points, four steals and three assists in Virginia Tech’s 69-61 loss to Memphis. He had 11 rebounds, five points and three assists in a 59-58 loss to Xavier.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had three points, two rebounds and two steals in Bloomsburg’s 76-68 win over Wilmington.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 31, grabbed nine rebounds and added three assists and three steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 84-75 win over Bloomsburg. He had 12 points and six rebounds in a 78-74 loss to Kutztown.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had three rebounds, two assists and a point in Holy Family’s 67-64 loss to Lock Haven. He had two points and four assists in a 74-69 loss to West Chester.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had nine points and four rebounds in University of the Sciences’ 70-44 loss to Le Moyne.
Matthew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals in Drew’s 90-76 loss to Wesleyan (Conn.).
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals in Rowan’s 85-77 win over The College of New Jersey. Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists for TCNJ.
Noel Gonzalez (Pleasantville) had seven points and three rebounds in Rutgers-Camden’s 113-56 loss to Stockton.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in Widener’s 77-65 win over Farmingdale State.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had six points and four rebounds in Cecil College’s 108-72 win over Allegany College of Maryland.
Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight in Ranger Community College’s 81-72 loss to Howard College.
