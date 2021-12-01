Dakota Hitchner has career day off the bench, earns weekly honor: College notebook

Dakota Hitchner’s career game off the bench helped lead the Cairn University women’s basketball team to victory and earned her a conference award.

Normally a starter, the senior guard scored a career-high 33 off the bench in a 71-63 win over Cedar Crest. The Atlantic Christian School graduate from Upper Township also had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 71-60 loss to Wilson.

On Monday, Hitchner was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

At Atlantic Christian, Hitchner scored 2,327 points and had 551 assists and 514 rebounds. At Cairn, she’d scored 872 points through Saturday.

Kylee Watson (Mainland) had five points and seven rebounds in Oregon’s 71-62 loss to South Florida.

Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) had two points, a rebound and a steal in Penn’s 66-63 loss to Villanova. She had six points and three rebounds in a 73-68 loss to Memphis.

Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had eight points and seven rebounds in D’Youville’s 64-57 loss to Bryant & Stratton.