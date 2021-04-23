Daisy_____ is my name. Please visit me soon at the Shelter. Tell 'em you found me on Petfinder.com. Call ACAS... View on PetFinder
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who made a name for herself as one of the stars of the 2009 MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” is bringing her cl…
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations of sexual harassment from members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
ATLANTIC CITY — A carjacking suspect led police Saturday on a chase through several Atlantic County cities before being arrested, police said.
MAYS LANDING — At least 30 people have been charged for their roles in a drug ring spanning multiple towns in Atlantic County, with three faci…
ATLANTIC CITY — Gone are the roulette tables and slot machines that were once at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel. In their place is a sea of …
ATLANTIC CITY — Showboat will hold a news conference Thursday to announce a new project slated to open in May.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sitting out on the deck at Harbor Pines Golf Club, Edward Gurwicz and his son, Mitchell, are all smiles.
For anyone intrigued by the idea of owning a country estate, there’s probably no other property on the market in this area that offers quite a…
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Hammonton man died and two others were seriously injured Saturday in a two-car accident in Winslow, according…
ATLANTIC CITY — Bobby Flay Steak at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa will close June 30, the casino announced Monday.
