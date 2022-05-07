Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Thursday: Did not play in an 8-0 win over Boston.

Friday: Opened a three-game series vs. the Washington Nationals. This game ended too late for this edition.

Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. in Washington. Josiah Gray (3-2, 3.12) will start for Washington. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout entered Friday hitting .319 (24 for 76) with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 22 games. He had walked 16 times and struck out 20 times. His on-base percentage was .447, his OPS 1.118.

— Press staff reports

