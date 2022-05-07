 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report:

  • 0

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Thursday: Did not play in an 8-0 win over Boston.

Friday: Opened a three-game series vs. the Washington Nationals. This game ended too late for this edition.

Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. in Washington. Josiah Gray (3-2, 3.12) will start for Washington. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout entered Friday hitting .319 (24 for 76) with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 22 games. He had walked 16 times and struck out 20 times. His on-base percentage was .447, his OPS 1.118.

— Press staff reports

+8 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News