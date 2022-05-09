Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk in L.A.’s 5-4 win over Washington. He also got his first outfield assist of the season, throwing Riley Adams out at third base for the final out of the top of the sixth.

Monday: For results from the Angels’ series opener at home against Tampa Bay go to PressofAC.com.

Tuesday: Corey Kluber (1-1, 2.36) will start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Rays. Trout is hitting .133 (2 for 15) with one home run and three RBIs against the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Stats: Trout began Monday hitting .307 (27 for 88) with six home runs, 13 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 25 games. He had walked 17 times and struck out 26 times. His on-base percentage was .430, his OPS 1.055.

— Press staff reports