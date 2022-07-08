Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 with an RBI and two strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Miami in the series finale. His RBI came in the top of the fifth when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Thursday: The Angels began a four-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles. That game ended too late for this edition.

Friday: The series continues at 7:05 p.m. in Baltimore. Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.09) is scheduled to start for the Orioles. Trout has yet to face him in his career.

Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .269 (71 for 264) with 23 home runs, 48 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 74 games. He had walked 38 times and struck out 92 times. His on-base percentage was .371, his OPS .980.

— Press staff reports