DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 2 with two walks and a strikeout in a 2-1 win over the Mariners in a heated series finale that featured a second-inning brawl.

Monday: The Angels began a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox. That game ended too late for this edition.

Tuesday: The series will continue at 9:38 p.m. vs. the White Sox. Johnny Cueto (1-4, 3.19) is scheduled to pitch for Chicago. He is 1 for 12 with four strikeouts in his career against Cueto.

Stats: Trout entered Monday hitting .291 (68 for 233) with 22 home runs, 45 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 66 games. He had walked 37 times and struck out 76 times. His on-base percentage was .396, his OPS 1.054.

— Press staff reports

