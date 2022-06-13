 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Returned to the lineup and hit two home runs and a double in an 11-6 win over the New York Mets. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Sunday: The nationally televised series finale against the Mets ended too late for this edition.

Monday: The Angels are off. They begin a two-game series Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers and then a four-game series starting Thursday at the Seattle Mariners.

Stats: Trout began Sunday hitting .294 (55 for 187) with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 53 games. He had walked 27 times and struck out 58 times. His on-base percentage was .394, his OPS 1.036.

— Press staff reports

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

