Daily Mike Trout Report:

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout will be day-to-day with a groin injury.
Laurence Kesterson
Mike Trout in action during Sunday’s game against the Phillies in Philadelphia. The three-time AL MVP from Millville took a career-worst 0-for-26 slump into Monday night’s game against Boston.
Derik Hamilton, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Laurence Kesterson
Laurence Kesterson
Laurence Kesterson
Mike Trout stands in at the plate for the Angels during Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia. The three-time AL MVP from Millville went hitless in the three-game series.
Laurence Kesterson, Associated Press
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout breaks his bat while hitting a ground ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. Shohei Ohtani was forced out at second, and Trout reached first. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout comes to Philadelphia to meet up with the Phillies on Friday.
Frank Franklin II
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands for a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas prior to a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Mike Trout looks back during an at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Trout began Friday leading the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS among qualified players.
Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is hitting .320 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 35 games.
Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is hitting .337 (32 for 95) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 28 games.
Ashley Landis, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Angels won 12-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Mike Trout walks back to the dugout after striking out against White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease during the fifth inning Monday in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is batting .319 with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 21 games.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, hits a two-run home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, right, watches along with home plate umpire Bill Miller during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Mike Trout watches one of his two home runs for the Angels against Baltimore on Saturday night.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Mike Trout celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting one of his two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez,
Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to the scoreboard after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Returned to the lineup and hit two home runs and a double in an 11-6 win over the New York Mets. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Sunday: The nationally televised series finale against the Mets ended too late for this edition.
Monday: The Angels are off. They begin a two-game series Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers and then a four-game series starting Thursday at the Seattle Mariners.
Stats: Trout began Sunday hitting .294 (55 for 187) with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 53 games. He had walked 27 times and struck out 58 times. His on-base percentage was .394, his OPS 1.036.
PHOTOS: A look at local major and minor leaguers in 2022
