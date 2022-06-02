Daily Mike Trout Report: Wednesday's game vs. Yankees postponed; doubleheader Thursday

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout warms up before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands for a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas prior to a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Mike Trout looks back during an at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Trout began Friday leading the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS among qualified players.
Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is hitting .320 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 35 games.
Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is hitting .337 (32 for 95) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 28 games.
Ashley Landis, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Angels won 12-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Mike Trout walks back to the dugout after striking out against White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease during the fifth inning Monday in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is batting .319 with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 21 games.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, hits a two-run home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, right, watches along with home plate umpire Bill Miller during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Mike Trout watches one of his two home runs for the Angels against Baltimore on Saturday night.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Mike Trout celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting one of his two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez,
Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to the scoreboard after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 in a 9-1 loss to the Yankees in New York.
Wednesday: The game was postponed, with a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday.
Thursday: The series will conclude with a day-night doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. and at 7:05 p.m. Nester Cortes (4-1, 1,70), whom Trout is 0-2 for two against in his career, is scheduled to start the first game. Jameson Taillon (5-1, 2.49), whom Trout has never faced, is scheduled to start for the Yankees in the second game.
Up next: The Angels will play three games against the Phillies starting Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Stats: Trout entered Wednesday hitting .302 (49 for 162) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 45 games. He had walked 24 times and struck out 49 times. His on-base percentage was .402 and his OPS 1.038.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands for a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas prior to a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Angels won 12-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, hits a two-run home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, right, watches along with home plate umpire Bill Miller during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to the scoreboard after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)