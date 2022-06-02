Daily Mike Trout Report: Wednesday's game vs. Yankees postponed; doubleheader Thursday

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 in a 9-1 loss to the Yankees in New York.

Wednesday: The game was postponed, with a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday.

Thursday: The series will conclude with a day-night doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. and at 7:05 p.m. Nester Cortes (4-1, 1,70), whom Trout is 0-2 for two against in his career, is scheduled to start the first game. Jameson Taillon (5-1, 2.49), whom Trout has never faced, is scheduled to start for the Yankees in the second game.

Up next: The Angels will play three games against the Phillies starting Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Stats: Trout entered Wednesday hitting .302 (49 for 162) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 45 games. He had walked 24 times and struck out 49 times. His on-base percentage was .402 and his OPS 1.038.

— Press staff reports