DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Took Thursday off, Angels begin homestand vs. Nats

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Walked and came around to score the tying run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and singled and scored in the 10th as the Angels beat Boston 10-5 at Fenway Park. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.

Thursday: Did not play in an 8-0 win over Boston.

Friday: Begin a three-game series at 9:38 p.m. home vs. the Washington Nationals. Joan Adon (1-4, 7.33) will start for the Nats. 

Stats: Trout is hitting .319 (23 for 72) with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 21 games. He has walked 15 times and struck out 18 times. His on-base percentage is .449, his OPS 1.143.

— Press staff reports

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

