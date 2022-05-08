 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Struck out three times in Angels win

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a strikeout in a 7-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk in L.A.'s comeback 5-4 win over Washington.

Monday: The Angels will begin a three-game series at 9:38 p.m. at home vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. No starter was designated for the Rays as of Sunday night.

Stats: Trout is hitting .307 (27 for 88) with six home runs, 13 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 25 games. He has walked 17 times and struck out 26 times. His on-base percentage is .430, his OPS 1.055.

— Press staff reports

