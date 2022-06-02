 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Strikes out three times in 6-1 loss to Yankees in first game of doubleheader

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Thursday: The series concluded with a day-night doubleheader in New York. In the first game, batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk and three strikeouts in a 6-1 loss. The second game ended too late for this edition.

Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. in Philadelphia against the Phillies. The Phillies did not have a started scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.

Stats: Trout entered Thursday's night game hitting .297 (49 for 165) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 45 games. He had walked 24 times and struck out 52 times. His on-base percentage was .399 and his OPS 1.023.

+16 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

