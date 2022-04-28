 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Stays red-hot in Angels victory

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Went 2 for 3, including a home run, with a walk in a 4-1 win over the Guardians. He drove in three runs and scored once. Trout batted third and played center field.

Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 3, hitting his fifth and sixth doubles of the season, in a 9-5 victory over the Guardians. He walked once, scored once and drove in two runs.

Thursday: The series concludes at 4:07 p.m. vs. Cleveland. Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.94 ERA) will start for Cleveland. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .365 (19 for 52) with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 15 games. He has walked nine times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .476, his OPS 1.284.

— Press staff reports

+3 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

