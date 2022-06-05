 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Slump reaches career-worst 0 for 23

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 10-0 loss to the Phillies, the Angels’ ninth loss in a row. He batted third and played center field.

Saturday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 7-2 loss. Trout's slump reached a career-worst 0 for 23, and the Angels lost their 10th consecutive game

Sunday: The series wraps up at 1:35 p.m. in Philadelphia. Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.83) is scheduled to face the Angels. Trout is hitting .304 (7 for 23) with a double, two homers, five walks, five strikeouts and four RBIs in 29 plate appearances against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (49 for 276) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 49 games. He has walked 25 times and struck out 56 times. His on-base percentage is .380, his OPS .965.

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

