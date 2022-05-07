Daily Mike Trout Report: Hit a two-run double in Friday's win vs. Washington

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Went 2 for 4 and hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning of a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals to open the series. He also struck out twice, batting second and playing center field.

Saturday: The series continued in Washington, and the game ended too late for this edition.

Sunday: The series concludes at 4:07 p.m. Eric Fedde (2-2, 4.68) will pitch for the Nationals. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout entered Saturday hitting .325 (26 for 80) with six home runs, 13 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 23 games. He had walked 16 times and struck out 22 times. His on-base percentage was .449, his OPS 1.124.

— Press staff reports

