Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels' losing streak reaches 9

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout comes to Philadelphia to meet up with the Phillies on Friday.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands for a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas prior to a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mike Trout looks back during an at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Trout began Friday leading the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS among qualified players.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is hitting .320 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 35 games.
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is hitting .337 (32 for 95) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 28 games.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Angels won 12-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Mike Trout walks back to the dugout after striking out against White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease during the fifth inning Monday in Chicago.
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is batting .319 with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 21 games.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, hits a two-run home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, right, watches along with home plate umpire Bill Miller during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mike Trout watches one of his two home runs for the Angels against Baltimore on Saturday night.
Mike Trout celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting one of his two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to the scoreboard after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the LosAngeles Angels andwas the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: In the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, he struck out three times and walked in a 6-1 loss. In the second game, a 2-1 Yankees win, he went 0 for 3 and was hit by a pitch in the left arm with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. He stayed in the game for the final out. In both games, he played center field and batted third.
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 10-0 loss to the Phillies, the Angels’ ninth loss in a row. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.16) is scheduled to start the 7:15 p.m. game for Philadelphia. Trout is 0 for 1 with two walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .285 (49 for 272) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 48 games. He has walked 25 times and struck out 53 times. His on-base percentage is .388, his OPS .987.
