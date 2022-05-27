 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Angels lose series opener to Toronto

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he struck out all four times at the plate in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Thursday: Went 0 for 4 in a 6-3 loss to Toronto at home. He batted second and played center field.

Friday: The series continues at 9:38 p.m. in L.A. vs. Toronto. Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.62) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (45 for 145) with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 41 games. He has walked 24 times and struck out 44 times. His on-base percentage is .415, his OPS 1.070. Among qualified players, he leads the majors in OPS.

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

