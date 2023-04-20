Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 5, striking out three times, in a 10-innning, 3-2 loss to the Yankees in New York.

Thursday: Went 1 for 4 in a 9-3 loss to the Yankees in the series finale. He batted third and played center field.

Friday: Taylor Clarke (1-0, 6.75) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series opener for the visiting Royals. Trout is 1 for 3 (a double) with an RBI against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .299 (20 for 67) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored in 18 games. He had walked 13 times and struck out 22 times. His on-base percentage is .427, his OPS .949.