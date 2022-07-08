Daily Buddy Kennedy Report:

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Wednesday: Batting seventh and playing second base, he went 2 for 4 with a strikeout in a 7-5 loss to the Giants in the series finale. It was the second multi-hit game of his career.

Thursday: The Diamondbacks began a four-game series starting at home against the Colorado Rockies. That game ended too late for this edition.

Friday: The series continues vs. the Rockies, who are scheduled to start Chad Kuhl (5-5, 3.83). Kennedy went 1 for 2 against him Sunday in Denver.

Stats: Kennedy entered Thursday hitting .196 (10 for 51), including a double, a triple and a homer, in 16 games. He had scored six runs and driven in 11. He had walked three times and struck out 13 times. His on-base percentage was .246, his OPS .560. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports