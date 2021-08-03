 Skip to main content
Dagmara Wozniak, fencing
Dagmara Wozniak, fencing

Tokyo Olympics Fencing

Dagmara Wozniak of the United States, left, and Charlotte Lembach of France compete in the women's Sabre team quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Dagmara Wozniak, 33, Jersey City, Hudson County, fencing. Finished sixth in women's team sabre and 25th in women's individual sabre. In 2016, won bronze team medal, finished 24th in individual. In 2012, finished eighth in individual.

Daughter of Gregory and Irena Wozniak...Has one older sister, Zuzanna...Began fencing at age 9...Family moved to the U.S. from Poland when she was 1 year old...Hobbies include watching movies, snowboarding, reading and dancing...Traveled to the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games as a replacement athlete for Team USA.

Source: TeamUSA.org

