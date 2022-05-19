Cute Cape Cod-style home is situated on ultra-wide Margate street in secluded neighborhood patterned by a famed landscape architect

According to a recent article in the New York City-based publication House Digest (HouseDigest.com), which focused on a survey conducted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB.org), Americans have been trending toward buying more compact residences due to factors such as ease of accessibility and energy efficiency.

That trend is particularly applicable to second-home or vacation-home ownership. One of the most popular types of compact home is the Cape Cod, which has actually remained a prominent architectural design since branching out from its New England roots centuries ago. Cape Cods are described as low and broad with sharp-pitched roofs — a design intended to withstand harsh weather conditions — with dormered roofs for those that include a second or “half” level.

The home for sale at 212 North Brunswick Drive in Margate is a two-level Cape Cod with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,400 square feet of total living space, which puts it on the higher end, size-wise, of homes in that genre. It is also situated on a 4,200-square-foot lot with a spacious, fenced-in back yard featuring a shed and an outdoor shower for return trips from the nearby beaches.

What also rates very highly among the home’s most attractive features is the size and seclusion of North Brunswick Drive itself.

“It’s a beautiful street. It’s the widest street in Margate and super quiet,” says Seth Besmertnik, who has owned the home as a summer getaway with his wife and two daughters since 2013. “There’s practically no traffic. People sometimes play baseball games on the street with no disturbance. We’ve loved it there. It’s ideal for a young family or as a vacation home.”

The design of the neighborhood in that northern section of Margate, near the Fredericksburg Avenue border of Ventnor, is redolent of a handful of others close by that were the brainchild of renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. They each feature four streets that sort of descend in from 45-degree angles and set the neighborhoods apart from the main flow of traffic, adhering to Olmsted’s proclivity “to rebel against the tyranny of the gridiron street pattern.” The best known of the bunch is the extremely upscale development Marven Gardens — whose name blends Margate and Ventnor, and is notoriously misspelled Marvin Gardens on the Monopoly board — that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Renovations that the Besmertniks recently completed on the N. Brunswick Drive home include new roofing and siding, upgrades to both upper-level bedrooms, and a totally revamped kitchen that features new cabinets, sink and countertops. The property is in move-in condition, with a sizable concrete driveway that can accommodate at least three off-street parking spaces.

Along with Absecon Island’s renowned and extensive dining, shopping and entertainment options, the home is also centrally located between the Dorset Avenue Bridge and the Jerome Avenue or Downbeach Express Bridge, making it easy to come and go from the island.

Photos provided by Giana Menne of the Hartman Home Team