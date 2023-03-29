CURRY, EDWARD DAY, 71, of Mays Landing, passed away March 23, 2023. Ed was born and raised in Audubon, but he called Mays Landing his home. Living on the Great Egg Harbor River, he was given the name "River Ed". He had many passions in life, from the Great Egg Harbor Watershed, to his job at DoorKing Inc., where he was an esteemed employee for 30 years. However, his greatest passions were his girls, Nanu, Maesy and Doll face.

Ed was a completely committed family man and never missed a moment to brag about his daughters or his wife's many accomplishments. Everyone who met Ed spoke on what a wise amazing person he was and how much they respected him. He was a man with integrity and grace. Ed is predeceased by his father, George Theodore Curry and his mother, Doris Daphne Curry (Day). He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Nancy Beck; his daughters Colleen Curry and Maegan Curry (Steve Gossage); his sister Carol Curry (Keith Hershberger), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Please contact Maegan Curry or Colleen Curry for service information. Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com