From left are John Vollrath, past VFW Cape May County commander and retired Wildwood Fire Chief Daniel Speigal; William Howard, VFW Cape May County commander; Brian Wiener VFW state commander; and Joseph Orlando, VFW North Wildwood Post 5941 commander.

 Joseph A. Orlando / Provided

WILDWOOD — Retired Fire Chief Daniel Speigal has been selected as the recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Firefighter 2020/2021.

This is the first time anyone from New Jersey has won the award given to a firefighter selected from Veteran of Foreign Wars state winners from across the United States, and other departments from outside the United States. The presentation took place prior to the Wildwood council meeting Aug. 27.

Speigal was told he was to honor another firefighter and was totally surprised by the award. Veterans of Foreign Wars State of New Jersey Commander Brian Wiener made the presentation for National Commander "Doc" Schmidt. Speigal's entry was submitted by North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941.

