Receiving the prestigious donation from the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association Sept. 8 are, front, from left, J. Kenyon Kummings, superintendent of Wildwood Public Schools; Edie Peters Ligouri, president of the association; Jaiela Farlow-Cortes, Addison Troiano, Kel’Aja McNeal and Mia McKinley, Glenwood Avenue School students. Back, from left, are Joseph Anderson, public relations director of the association; the Rev. Thomas Dawson, member of the association and senior pastor at the SOAR Church in Woodbine; and Travis LaFerriere, Glenwood Elementary School principal.