Receiving the prestigious donation from the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association Sept. 8 are, front, from left, J. Kenyon Kummings, superintendent of Wildwood Public Schools; Edie Peters Ligouri, president of the association; Jaiela Farlow-Cortes, Addison Troiano, Kel’Aja McNeal and Mia McKinley, Glenwood Avenue School students. Back, from left, are Joseph Anderson, public relations director of the association; the Rev. Thomas Dawson, member of the association and senior pastor at the SOAR Church in Woodbine; and Travis LaFerriere, Glenwood Elementary School principal.

The Wildwood Public School District has received a donation from the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

The association is a nonprofit 501( c )(3) organization that supports local, state and federal law enforcement through community engagement, education and outreach. The association is separate and apart from the FBI and is made up of of community and business leaders throughout New Jersey. These leaders have graduated from the FBI Citizens Academy program, and have dedicated themselves to serving as volunteers in order to keep neighborhoods safe and informed.

In addition to doing educational programs, each year the association engages in community service activities with school children. This year, due to COVID-19 and the challenges the educational community faces with remote learning, the association wanted to assist students in need with obtaining internet access. Through the generous support of members/donors and corporations such as Lakeland Bank, and Raritan Central Railway, the association was able to donate $4,000 each to the Wildwood, Clifton and Irvington schools.

