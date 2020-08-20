The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Monday, Aug. 10
Playoff: Smitty’s Parking 34, Alfe’s Restaurant 33: Dominick Troiano posted 11 points and Ernie Troiano IV chipped in six points as fourth-seeded Smitty’s pulled off the upset of the top-seeded team to advance to the championship game. J.P. Baron led all scorers with 16 points and Declan Cassidy and Dylan Delvecchio each added six points for Alfe’s, which missed two field-goal attempts in the final five seconds.
Playoff: Sam’s Pizza 36, Chris Henderson Realty 30: David Zarfati poured in 22 points and Omarian McNeal chipped in seven points as third-seeded Sam’s upended the No. 2 seed to land in the league title game. Jimmy Kurtz recorded 11 points and Ethan Burke added six in the loss.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Championship: Sam’s Pizza 52, Smitty’s Parking Lots 51 (OT): David Zarfati’s layup with five seconds to play in overtime won it for Sam’s. Omarian McNeal poured in a game-high 30 points and Zarfati added 16 points for the winners. Ernie Troiano IV scored 22 points and Ryan Troiano added nine points in the loss.
GRADES 6-8 COED
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Championship: Dogtooth Bar & Grill 55, Duffer’s Ice Cream 43: Aydan Howell tallied a game-high 19 points and Reagan Flickinger chipped in 10 points for the Dogtooth, which finished the game on a 23-5 run after trailing 38-32 with eight minutes to play. Duffer’s got 22 points from Carter Short and 11 points.
