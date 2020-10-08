Wildwood Crest receives free bench through plastic bag collection program

PROVIDED

The Borough of Wildwood Crest has received a new composite bench from the Trex company through a boroughwide initiative led by the borough’s Green Team to collect and recycle plastic bags. The bench is located outside the Wildwood Crest Tourism Information Center on Rambler Road near the beach entrance. Seated on the bench is Green Team member Samuel Wilson Jr. Other Green Team members pictured include (from left) Mary Celebre, Darleen Devlin and Joseph Franco Jr.