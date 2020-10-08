Wildwood Crest receives free bench through plastic bag collection program

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough of Wildwood Crest has received a new free composite bench from the Trex company through a borough-wide initiative to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials.
The Trex company donated the bench after the borough collected more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span. The initiative, which began in August 2019, was promoted by the Wildwood Crest Green Team, which set up plastic bag collection boxes at various public buildings across the borough.
The new bench has been placed outside the Wildwood Crest Tourism Information Center near the beach entrance at Rambler Road.
In addition, the Green Team turned over hundreds of pounds worth of plastic refuse to Crest Memorial School to help in their efforts for securing a Trex bench on the school grounds.
The Green Team is continuing to collect plastic refuse in an effort to secure another bench from the Trex company. Members of the public can drop off grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, bubble wrap and more during normal business hours at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool.
The Wildwood Crest Green Team is a committee made up of nine volunteers who are tasked with developing plans, implementing programs and assisting with educational opportunities that support the creation of a sustainable community through effective governmental practices. Green Team members include Colleen Archer, Mary Celebre, William Cordiero, Angel Daniels, Darleen Devlin, Victoria Elia-Giron, Joseph Franco Jr. and Samuel Wilson Jr.
According to its website, the Trex company “has invented, defined and perfected the composite deck category, becoming the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products,” while striving to “make strides in outdoor engineering (while) melding innovation with environmental responsibility.”
