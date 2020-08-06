NORTH WILDWOOD — On Saturday, Aug. 8, families are invited to take part in a Socially-Distant Sidewalk Chalk Festival at Wildwood Catholic Academy.

Pre-registration is required. Spaces will be limited to 60, in compliance with social distancing.

There is a $10 registration fee for the event, payable Aug. 8, with social-distancing measures in place. Registration fee is per space, not per individual; family groups may register for one $10 fee. Event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A baker’s dozen of sidewalk chalk will be provided, to use and keep as a participation gift. Feel free to bring your own as well.

Some drinks and snacks will be provided. Participants may set up a pop-up canopy to shade their sidewalk space. Award certificates will be given for Best of Show, First, Second and Third places, and honorable mentions. Email nuss@capetrinitycatholic.org for a registration form.

