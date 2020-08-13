North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941, with the support of Dollar Tree stores in Rio Grande and Wildwood, have collected school supplies for distribution to children of military families stationed at Coast Guard Station Cape May and Army National Guard Transportation Company Cape May Court House.
The school supplies were donated by patrons of Dollar Tree at check out and boxed by store staff at each location.
Collection points are contacted by Operation Homefront, a national organization to help veterans and their families.
Dollar Tree has given support annually both collecting school supplies and again during the Christmas holidays collection of toys. Pickups were made by North Wildwood Post Commander Joe Orlando and Cape May VFW Auxiliary member Hilda Orlando, who distributed donations to a contact person from each military base.
