Former Wildwood High basketball star set to be honored: Extra Points

Lisa Schultz was sitting in an scheduler's office at Rothman Orthopedics two weeks ago when she looked toward the window and saw a white figure shimmering in the sunlight.
Days earlier, the 1979 Wildwood High School graduate had slipped on the ice while shoveling her walkway at her Lower Township home after a recent snowstorm and hurt her back. Schultz, a former standout basketball and softball player for the Warriors, was praying that she had suffered no serious damage when she fixed her gaze on the doll.
"I couldn't quite tell what it was, so I asked the woman," Schultz said. "She told me it was a 'Snoopy' bobblehead. My (late) mother (Ione) loved Snoopy and I keep some of her figurines in my house. I took it as a sign my mother was telling me everything was going to be alright and that something good would be happening for me."
She was right on both counts.
Tests revealed no serious damage other than some deep bruises that would require treatment. Two days later, on Jan. 27, she got a phone call from Wildwood High assistant principal and athletic director Steve Lerch, who told her she was selected as one of the four inaugural members of the Warriors' Wall of Fame.
Schultz's plaque will be unveiled at the school on Feb. 9 along with those of the late George Coleman (Class of 1961), the late Paul Franco (1984) and Jen (Fetsick) Vadino (2004).
Coleman, a former football player for the Warriors, was a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps when he was killed in Vietnam on March 17, 1968. Franco, who passed away last year, was a standout football and basketball player at Wildwood who went on to play football for Villanova University. Vadino scored a school-record 109 goals for Wildwood's girls soccer team and was also a star basketball player. She played soccer at Lehigh University.
Schultz, 61, was the first 1,000-point scorer for the Warriors' girls basketball program and was the starting first baseman for Wildwood's 1976 state championship softball team under coaches Peggy (Picketts) Essl and Dave Troiano. She finished her career with 1,077 points.
"When Steve Lerch called me, my heart just melted," Schultz said. "I'm so very proud to be among the other three wonderful inductees. Getting that phone call was one of the greatest days of my life. It's magical."
Ten other players have since reached the 1,000-point milestone for Wildwood, including two who wound up doubling and tripling the total. Monica Johnson, a 2002 graduate, scored 3,173 points while 2019 grad Maddie McCracken netted 2,001. But Schultz's accomplishment is no less impressive considering the era.
Reaching 1,000 points is still a big deal nowadays, but it's a little easier to achieve, much like rushing for 1,000 yards in football, earning 100 wins in wrestling and collecting 100 hits in baseball/softball.
Basketball teams now routinely play 30 or more games in a season. Wildwood was a member of the Cape-Atlantic League in the late 1970's and played 18 regular-season games. In addition, there was no 3-point line for high school basketball until 1987-88.
"Lisa was to us back then as Joel Embiid is to the Sixers right now," Troiano said. "Offensively, she was dynamic. Every game, teams would double- and triple-team her, but she always came through. And you didn't have to motivate her. She was an extremely hard worker who was always trying to get better. She was a pleasure to coach and I couldn't be happier for her."
Through it all, no matter where the Warriors were playing, Lisa's parents Ione and Walt were in the stands. They almost never missed her games in high school and provided her with a thrill when they showed up for her first college basketball game at Ferrum College in Virginia.
Iona was there for every game. Ironically, the only game Walt missed was the one where Lisa scored her 1,000th point against Buena Regional. He was in the hospital undergoing emergency gallbladder surgery.
"There's a photo of me with coach Troiano," Lisa said. "I'm smiling, but I'm also crying because my dad couldn't be there. He was the one who pulled me aside when I was a freshman and told me I had a chance to be something special if I worked hard enough."
Sadly, Walt passed away in 1995, and Lisa lost her mother in 2019.
"To my most precious Angels in Heaven, look at what your little girl did," she wrote on Facebook after learning of her Wall of Fame selection. "Oh how very much I wish you were here."
In a way, they will be there for her induction.
Lisa plans on bringing a Snoopy figurine to the ceremony.
