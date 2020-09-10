WILDWOOD CREST — Bargain hunters are encouraged to spend the day in Wildwood Crest for the 18th annual Borough-Wide Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 3.
The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough.
The yard sale was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those wishing to participate in the yard sale can download applications from the from page of the borough website at WildwoodCrest.org. There is no fee, but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form that is available on the front page of the website. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics.
Maps will not be available for this year’s Borough-Wide Yard Sale.
Residents and visitors are reminded to obey all traffic laws as they travel through town on the day of the event. Yard sale hosts and visitors are encouraged to wear masks and should follow proper social-distancing guidelines.
The Borough-Wide Yard Sale is sponsored by the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works. Call 609-522-7446 for more information.
