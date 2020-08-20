LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum’s largest annual fundraiser, AirFest, is on for Labor Day weekend.
This year’s event will showcase the Classic Jet Aircraft Association, actors from the American Historical Theatre in Philadelphia and music from Animal House Band. The Classic Jet Aircraft Association is scheduled to fly over and do a meet and greet 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 5 and 6. The association will showcasing a variety of jet aircraft.
New for 2020, NASW will host professional actors portraying pilots Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh. Advance tickets are highly recommended, as there are limited seats available in the covered outdoor stage. Amelia Earhart will tell tales of her journeys while Lindbergh will share his experiences flying across the Atlantic Ocean. The Earhart performance will be Saturday and Lindbergh on Sunday. Reserved seating for each event is available online at usnasw.org. Museum members should call 609-886-8787 for ticketing.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, NASW requires all guests to wear a mask and to social distance. The museum is currently operating at 25% of total capacity, however most of the fun this year will be taking place outside the hangar. To encourage contactless payment and expedite your safe experience, NASW recommends using the online ticketing platform for both live performance and general admission. We strongly encourage you to purchase tickets online ahead of time.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is inside historic Hangar No. 1 at the Cape May Airport. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training there between 1943 and 1945.
For more information, see usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.
Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts in the Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders through the county Department of Tourism, Public Information and Culture & Heritage.
