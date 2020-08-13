The annual Reggae Fest scheduled for Sept. 13 has been cancelled, according to the Greg DiAntonio Memorial.
Organizers said they have worked diligently over the past several months preparing to launch the eighth annual Reggae Fest, but the final decision to go forward or to postpone was contingent on the updates on the COVID-19 virus. As a result of the uncertainty of the virus and its recent spiking and spreading, organizers decided to focus their efforts on designing a Special Reggae Fest for fall 2021.
Greg DiAntonio died after battling substance abuse. The Greg DiAntonio Memorial is a nonprofit "set up with two purposes in mind: one, is to raise awareness in our communities that substance use disorder is a mental health issue and can be co-occurring. Also to erase the stigma, offer help and education to families and recovery options to those struggling. The second purpose was to provide financial assistance to Wildwood Catholic Academy which helps families with tuition," according to the organization's website, gregdiantoniomemorial.com.
The group had many advance ticket sales for this year's Reggae Fest as well as monetary donations. The nonprofit foundation said it would continue its efforts to accomplish its goals throughout this year and far into the future. It will also continue to accept donations that will aid its work.
Any pre-sold tickets will be refunded at the request of the purchaser by contacting 609-729-0350 to confirm mailing address. If you purchased tickets online, your method of payment will automatically receive the refund.
Organizers ask everyone to please stay tuned as they are trying to put something together as a simple celebration of Greg's life on its regularly scheduleed date of Sunday, Sept. 13. Updated details will be posted at gregdiantoniomemorial.com.
